The Mirabook
Give your smartphone the capacities of a laptop
The Mirabook is the ultimate smartphone accessory designed to deliver a full desktop experience. Dock your Smartphone and transform it into a complete 13-inch notebook with a full-sized keyboard and a track-pad.
The Mirabook provides to your phone all the basic connection you would find on a regular PC: USB C for fast charging, HDMI output, audio jack 3.5 mm, 2x USB A 3.0, micro SD card extender.
Miraxess reinvents the laptop and focuses on a small handheld computer, the Smartphone. Using the Mirabook extension is very practical because it centralizes all apps and data so there is no longer any need for data synchronization. Unequally autonomous and lightweight compared to a standard PC, the Mirabook is the ultimate mobile solution.
Smartphone with Mirabook
Productivity on the go
Up to 200% battery increased
No more synchronisation
One device to secure
Long lasting design
New phone, new laptop
High resolution 13,3″ screen
Aluminium body
Colour touch
Less than 1.4 Kg
Backlight keyboard
Mirabook Specifications
- Black Aluminium body
- 13,3-inch 1080p screen
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
- Feather weight 1.3KG / 2.9 Pounds
- Display-Port over USB C
- 1x USB C for device
- 1x USB C for charging
- 2x USB A 3.0
- 1x HDMI output
- 1x Audio Jack output
- 1x Micro SD card extender
Compatibility Requirements:
- Device charged by USB type C
- Device equipped with Display-Port
System compatibility
Many apps are available to use with Android system to provide a desktop interface ( Oxi App, Sentio Desktop, Leena OS …). Go to their websites for further information. Example: Samsung s8 is the perfect companion for your Mirabook, with Dex, you can take full advantages of the Mirabook.
We designed a special board extension for raspberry pi. It integrates a usb-c port with DisplayPort support in order to work with the Mirabook.
Windows phones are a plug and play solution with the mirabook. Windows Continuum allows you to enjoy a true Windows desktop with applications like Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint…
Many compute stick work with DisplayPort, if not native, you can install DisplayLink. Once compatible you can install the OS you’d like on it. Example: MeeGoPad sticks