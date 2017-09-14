Give your smartphone the capacities of a laptop

The Mirabook is the ultimate smartphone accessory designed to deliver a full desktop experience. Dock your Smartphone and transform it into a complete 13-inch notebook with a full-sized keyboard and a track-pad.

The Mirabook provides to your phone all the basic connection you would find on a regular PC: USB C for fast charging, HDMI output, audio jack 3.5 mm, 2x USB A 3.0, micro SD card extender.

Miraxess reinvents the laptop and focuses on a small handheld computer, the Smartphone. Using the Mirabook extension is very practical because it centralizes all apps and data so there is no longer any need for data synchronization. Unequally autonomous and lightweight compared to a standard PC, the Mirabook is the ultimate mobile solution.